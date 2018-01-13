2 teens nabbed for rape

Police arrested on Thursday a teenager and his cohort for allegedly raping a female friend during a drinking session in Paranaque City.

Police Supt. Jenny Tecson, spokesman of the Southern Police District, said that the alleged rape transpired around 8 p.m. on Tuesday in an abandoned shanty in San Juan de Coastal Barangay San Dionisio, Parañaque City.

The victim identified as Krystal Suarez, 18, single, student and resident of Phase 1B Kuliglig Sitio Santo Nino, Barangay San Dionisio.

The suspects were identified as Jerome Solde, 18, single, jobless and Arc Gabriel Agunat, 17, single, both residents of San Juan de Coastal Barangay San Dionisio.

Initial investigation showed that the victim and the suspects were having a drinking session and when she became unconscious, one of the suspects accompanied her to the room and forcibly raped her, while his cohort served as lookout.

After the incident, the suspects fled leaving the victim in the shanty. She was was rescued by the mobile patrol of the Paranaque City Police.

The suspects, who were positively identified by the victim, were apprehended in a follow-up operation.

The victim was brought to the Philippine General Hospital for physical medical examination.