2 top NPA leaders nabbed in Negros

BACOLOD CITY: Two alleged top-ranking officials of the Communist Party of the Philippines – New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were arrested by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and the Philippine Army in Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental.

Col. Eliezer Losañes, 303rd Infantry Brigade commander, identified the two suspects as Louie Antonio Martinez, alias Louie, who ranked No.4 in the National Military Staff of the CPP-NPA national hierarchy and Aurora Cayon, alias Lilay, said to be a member of the National Finance Commission of the revolutionary movement,

Recovered from their possession were a caliber .45 pistol with magazine loaded with five live ammunition and a fragmentation grenade during their arrest on Thursday in Barangay 1, Poblacion.

Losañes said Cayon has a pending arrest warrant for robbery with violence or intimidation of a person and arson, while Martinez is facing murder and multiple attempted murder charges.

The NPA officers remain under the custody of the CIDG in Bacolod City and will face additional charges for illegal possession of firearms and explosives.

Meanwhile, the Kilusang Magbubukid sa Pilipinas claimed that one of the arrestedsuspects is their member.