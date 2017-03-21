2 TOP ‘PUSHERS’ BUSTED IN LAGUNA

Camp Vicente Lim, Laguna: Police arrested five drug suspects, two of them included in a watch list, in two separate operations in San Pedro City recently. San Pedro City Chief of Police Supt. Harold Depositar said Edgardo Reyes, listed No.4 on the drug watch list, was arrested during a buy-bust in Barangay Laram who yielded seven sachets of shabu. In another operation at Barangay Landayan, anti-drug operatives nabbed Joselito Oblinada, No 15 on the drug watch list; Jane Mayote and Froilan Caranza. Confiscated from the three suspects were 12 sachets of shabu.