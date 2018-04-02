2 transport aides charged with stealing cash from Japanese tourist in airport

TWO aides from the Office of Transportation Security were charged with theft after they admitted stealing AUS$1,700 from a Japanese tourist at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said on Monday.

The suspects were identified as Stephen C. Bartolo and Demie James P. Timtim who admitted to conniving to pocket the Australian dollars equivalent to P68,000, which Japenese national Yuka Sakata had inside his hand-carry that was subjected to a search at the entrance of the airport terminal, the DOTr said.

“Mr. Sakata was already at the pre-departure area for his connecting flight to Cebu when he discovered that his money in his hand-carry was missing,” the DOTr said in a statement.

Sakata then recounted the incident to the airport police and security officers, and identified Bartolo as the one who conducted the baggage search at the arrival gate during the re-enactment.

During interrogation, Bartolo admitted that he took money from Sakata’s wallet.

A CCTV footage also showed that Bartolo took another item from the bag of Sakata and discreetly placed it in his pants pocket. Bartolo immediately surrendered two pieces of AUS$50, according to DOTr.

“During the follow-up interrogation, Bartolo revealed that he gave some money to his colleague, Timtim, who was the incoming duty personnel at the arrival area. Four pieces of Australian Dollars were recovered from his jacket,” the agency added.

The DOTr said that apart from being charged with theft, the airport passes of the aides were also revoked. They were also included on the “Stop List” by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA).

The OTS is a unit under the DOTr tasked to enforce security in the country’s airports ports rails REICELENE JOY N. IGNACIO