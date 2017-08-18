2 transport network firms open doors to displaced Uber drivers

TWO transport network companies (TNCs) have opened their doors to accommodate displaced drivers from another TNC whose operations were suspended by the the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board.

“In accordance with the LTFRB’s order, we will accommodate the members of the TNVS community who wants to join Grab’s platform as long as they abide by requirements clearly stated in the Order and the company’s policies,” Grab said in a statement on Thursday evening.

“Aside from the fare cap we’ve put in place to help ensure that consumers continue to pay a reasonable fare, we will also ensure that the on-boarding process will be smooth so that these TNVS drivers can start to make a living again,” Grab added.

U-hop, on the other hand, said that these Uber drivers may use its platform free of charge.

“In line with the LTFRB’s ruling to accommodate the Uber Drivers/Operators, U-Hop is extending its unequivocal support with utmost expediency,” U-hop said.

“During this period, existing Uber Drivers/Operators can register and use our platform FREE of charge, zero commission. In return, no surcharging is allowed to best serve the interest of the riding public,” according to U-hop.

On Thursday, the LTFRB said that it was allowing Uber drivers to transfer to the two accredited TNCs.

However, the LTFRB also clarified that only those drivers on the master list submitted by Uber would be allowed to transfer to either Grab or U-hop.

The LTFRB suspended Uber’s operations for a month after being caught violating its deal with the Board to stop activating apps of new driver applicants.

Meanwhile, Uber also filed a plea to the Board to allow it to pay a P10-million fine, in exchange for resuming operations.

“Uber has filed a second pleading urging the LTFRB to accept a fine rather than a suspension as a solution, to reduce the burden on the Filipino rider and driver community,” Uber said in a statement.

“We are also offering financial assistance to driver partners, as we work to urgently resolve this matter, and hope to be able to serve the Philippines again as soon as possible,” Uber added.

The LTFRB said that it has yet to review Uber’s plea. REICELENE JOY IGNACIO