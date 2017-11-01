2 vacationers, 3 others hurt in landslide in Batangas — police

TWO vacationers died and three others were wounded in a landslide in San Juan, Batangas on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Advertisements

San Juan Police Chief Jomar Flaviano identified the fatalities as Maria Luisa Santos and Christopher Cruz who were sleeping inside their cottage when the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. in Kota Keluarga, Barangay Laiya.

Authorities said heavy rainfall, spawned by Tropical Depression “Ramil”, caused the landslide.

Three others were rushed to the hospital. They were not identified. ROSVEL DIAZ