2 village councilmen busted in Mindoro

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro: Two barangay (village) councilmen were arrested in separate buy-busts in two towns of Pola and Naujan recently. Senior Supt. Christopher Birung, Oriental Mindoro police provincial director, identified the suspects as Christian Umbao, of Barangay Zone 2, Pola, and Nehemias Adalia, of Barangay Poblacion 3, Naujan. Umbao was caught with a sachet of shabu and Adalla with five sachets of shabu. Birung said the suspects are included in the priority targets list of the police and consi­dered high-value targets.