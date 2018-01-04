2 witnesses in Senate probe on P6.4-B ‘shabu’ shipment face tax evasion raps

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed tax evasion charges against two resource persons in a smuggling case involving the P6.4 billion shipment of “shabu” from China into the country.

BIR Commissioner Caesar Dulay and Justice Undersecretary Antonio Kho told a press conference on Thursday that businessman Yi Shen Dong, alias Kenneth Dong, and self-confessed Customs fixer Mark Ruben Taguba failed to pay P11.4 million and P850.6 million in income tax and value added tax (VAT) respectively.

Dong did not file his income tax return (ITR) in 2013 and 2016 while Taguba did not file his in 2016.

Dong and Taguba both testified during a Senate investigation on the P6.4 billion shipment of “shabu” that slipped past Customs inspection in May and was discovered in a warehouse owned by Tan in Valenzuela after. KAROL JOSEF LUCENA