2 women arrested in drug buy-bust operation in Agusan del Sur

TWO women from Agusan del Sur were arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in a buy-bust operation, according to a statement from the agency that was issued on Thursday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino said Gracelyn Tabulo, 20, and Flora May Matabalan, 23, were arrested on Monday by members of the PDEA Regional Office 12 along the National Highway in San Francisco.

Aquino said in a statement that “methamphetamine hydrochloride”, also known as shabu, worth P5, 000, and buy-bust money for the transaction were recovered from the suspects.

The suspects will be charged under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for “selling of illegal drugs” under Section 5, for “conspiracy to sell” under Section 26, and for “illegal drugs use” under Section 15.

Tabulo tested positive for the use of shabu but Matabalan tested negative. RJ CARBONELL