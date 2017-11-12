2 workers die in accident at Ayala-Bacolod Mall

BACOLOD CITY: Two construction workers died after a beam collapsed at the construction site of Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) at the back of the Provincial Capitol here on Saturday. Therese Borromeo, branch manager, identified the fatalities as Doddy Boy Mallorca, 30, of Manapla town and Hercalo Abraham, 36, of Magsungay, Barangay Sincang-Airport, here. She said the victims were pouring cement on the sixth floor of the Capitol Centrale Mall building when the accident happened. They were declared dead by attending doctors at the nearby Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital. Mallorca and Abraham are workers of Kuntel Construction, a sub- contractor of Makati Development Corp., main contractor of the project. Borromeo said the two companies will give assistance to the families of the fatalities but did not give more details. Work at the construction site has been temporarily suspended while ongoing clearing operations and investigation are being conducted.