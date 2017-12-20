2 wounded soldiers receive medals, P40K each

CATARMAN, Northern Samar: The provincial government has awarded Army troops who were wounded in a gunbattle in Barangay Hinagonoyan in Catubig at the height of Typhoon Urduja (international code name: Kai-Tak) with the Wounded Personnel Medal and P40,000 cash each on Tuesday.

Brig. Gen. Mario Lacurom, commanding general of the 803rd Brigade based in Camp Sumoroy, Catarman, and Vice Governor Gary Laving handed over the medals, cash awards and grocery items to Cpl. Yzazel Laure and Private First Class Ronald Gomez, who are confined at the Catarman Doctors Hospital.

Aside from Lacurom and Lavin, also present during the ceremony were Efren Sabong, provincial administrator and representative of Gov. Jose Ong Jr., the brigade’s executive officer, other military officers and local government officials.

Around 3:30 p.m. of December 16, while people in Northern Samar were bracing for the onslaught of Urduja, troops belonging to the 20th Infantry Battalion based in Barangay San Jorge, Las Navas, were giving humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to residents in Barangay Hinagonoyan and nearby villages in Catubig when more than 50 heavily armed men believed to be members of the New People”s Army (NPA) ambushed them.

A gunbattle ensued, lasting for more than an hour and resulting in the wounding of the two Army troops who were immediately ferried to the hospitaL.

There was no report whether the NPAs suffered casualties as they retreated to mountainous areas of Las Navas and Catubig.

Lacurom said, “Your Army in Northern Samar strongly condemns such atrocities being inflicted by the NPA in the hinterlands causing fear and panic among residents. This is a clear violation of the International Humanitarian Law and we call upon the people to act against these atrocities.”

Major Federico Morales, chief of civil military operations and official spokesman for the 803rd Brigade, said troops are in hot pursuit of the NPA rebels.