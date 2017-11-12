2 young lovers found dead in Bataan Sea

BALANGA CITY, Bataan: Rescuers on Sunday morning found the bodies of two young lovers along Manila Bay off Pilar and Orion towns after they were reported missing on Saturday night while on a date at the Wetland and Nature Park in this city. Relatives identified the victims as James Carl Guzman, 22, of Barangay Wawa in Abucay, Bataan, and his girlfriend Glory Mary Carbonell, 22, of Alas-Asin, Mariveles, Bataan. They were both workers at a fastfood outlet here. The body of Guzman was found in Orion and that of Carbonell in the neighboring town of Pilar. The lovers were last seen at the wetland park in the seaside barangay (village) of Tortugas. Tortugas village chairman Rogelio de Guzman said they discovered that the two were missing after village watchmen found a bag, slippers and a cellphone left beside a replica of a giant clay pot at the cement riprap on the side of the sea at about 7 p.m. Lotlot Guzman said she last saw her son James at 2 p.m. of Saturday when he told her he will get his salary and fix his schedule at Jollibee. Carbonell asked permission from her parents to go to church but apparently went to the park. Police said an investigation was ongoing.