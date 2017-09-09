2 in Zamboanga mayor’s son abduction nabbed

ZAMBOANGA CITY: Police have arrested two men implicated in the daring abduction of Jelster Ed Tiu Quimbo, son of Labason town mayor in Zamboanga del Norte.

Chief Insp. Helen Galvez, regional police spokesman, on Saturday said suspects Soudi Pondusan Banguih, 36, and Edilberto Sarmago Albino, 61, were arrested in Sirawai town in Zamboanga del Norte.

She said a witness to the abduction, Jolito Rodillos, positively identified the two as among the six armed men who seized Jelster, 28, late on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim’s father, Ed Quimbo, is the incumbent mayor of Labason.

However, Galvez did not say how the policemen tracked down Banguih and Albino, or whether the two are members of the Abu Sayyaf or other rebel group operating in the province.

No other details as the whereabouts of Jelster as of Saturday, nor was there any demand for ransom from his abductors.