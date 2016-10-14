2 Zika cases reported in Metro

THE Department of Health (DOH) has confirmed two new Zika cases, bringing to 17 the total number of cases in the country.

Health Secretary Paulyn Jean Ubial said new cases are from Mandaluyong and Makati cities.

Ubial however allayed fears, saying all of the patients have recovered.

She said the patient from Mandaluyong was a 27-year-old woman while that in Makati was a 42-year-old male. Both exhibited the usual symptoms, including rashes and fever with conjunctivitis or red eyes.

All of the cases were locally transmitted.

Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that transmits the disease, is endemic in the Philippines and also responsible for the transmission of Chikungunya and Dengue.

Zika can be transmitted through sexual intercourse and blood transfusion.

The DoH urged the public to destroy mosquito breeding sites and to seek medical help once Zika symptoms have been observed. MICAH YVANA M. VARDELEON

