20 Antique PNP face murder raps for PDEA agent’s death

BACOLOD CITY: The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Region 6 has filed murder charges against 20 members of the Sibalom Police, including its chief, and the Antique police’s Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) for the killing of a Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent in an operation last June.

Advertisements

The NBI-6 said the police do not have enough evidence to link PDEA agent Macario Grasparil to any drug syndicate.

Grasparil was killed in an operation led by the Sibalom police and the Antique PDEU last June 20 in Barangay San Juan.

The victim was on the police watch list as a high-value target and allegedly sold shabu supplied by the drug syndicate of the slain Richard Prevendido of Iloilo.

Prevendido, Western Visayas’ top drug dealer, was killed in a police operation last September 1.

Lawyer Mac Salvador, NBI regional director, said Greparil’s family had filed a complaint before their office requesting an investigation of the PDEA agent’s death.

Also included in the charges filed before the Antique Provincial Prosecutors Office was Senior Insp. John Philip Dinco, Sibalom police chief.