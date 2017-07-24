20 cop MOS plum in PSL tilt

Twenty tankers were named Most Outstanding Swimmers in their respective age bands in Class C of the 119th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series held at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila.

Learning Garden Montessori School’s Recz Edward Agustin and Mabalacat City Flying Barracudas’ Lezlie Anne Tolentino led the list of awardees in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

Agustin got 39 points to grab the top honors in the boys’ 15-over category while Tolentino scored 34 points in winning the girls’ 15-over MOS trophy.

Also winning MOS awards were Diliman Preparatory School standouts John Xavier Salinel (boys’ 9-year) and John Leo Paul Salibio (boys’ 13-year) as well as Mikhaela Bliss Dula of Susan Papa Swim Academy (girls’ 8-year) and Claine Briana Lim of San Sebastian College-Recoletos (girls’ 6-under).

The other MOS winners were Ethan Kyla Apigo (6-under), Jasper Benigla (7), Samuel Josiah Leal (8), Kyle Louis Cornel (10), Alex Marasigan (11), Rasheed Cortez (12) and Homer Lauigan (14) in boys; and Alexandra Marie Pedracio (7), Sabrina Campana (9), Olive Gabrielle Suyu (10), Leah Mari Buenaventura (11), Chellsie Maine Ramirez (12), Joeanne Kassandra Corpus (13) and Avrhille Delos Trinos (14) in girls.

“Even though it is difficult for us to hold a monthly competition, we are keeping the program so our swimming community will continue to multiply. We are open to all with free membership,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Powerhouse Aquaspeed Sailfish bagged the overall championship crown with 1,082 points while perennial title contender Killer Whales Swimming Team finished second with 1,012 points.

Diliman Preparatory School finished third with 837 points followed by Joey Andaya Seagulls Swimming Team (810), San Sebastian College-Recoletos Golden Stags (561), Renegades Swimming Team (535), Navotas (470), Platypus Aquatic Swimming Team (384) and Mindoro Medallodon Swimming Team (321).