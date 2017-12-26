20 dead in La Union highway mishap

CAMP FLORENDO, San Fernando, La Union: Twenty passengers of a privately owned jeepney were killed after it collided with a passenger bus along the national highway in Barangay San Juan, Agoo town in La Union at 3 a.m. on Christmas Day.

Nineteen died on the spot while one succumbed at the hospital; 24 others were still being treated for serious injuries, Agoo police station head Chief Insp. Roy Villanueva said.

The jeepney with 20 passengers including the driver, was on its way to the Our Lady of Manaoag Minor Basilica in Manaoag, Pangasinan.

Among the fatalities identified were: Pepito Antolin; Virgie Antolin, 34; Mark Jerson Cabero, 7; Cecilia Antolin; Johnny Cabradilla, 43; Chita Cabradilla; Florence Cabradilla; Vicky Antolin; Adela Antolin; jeepey driver Rolando Perez; Hanna Ramirez, 10; a 5-month old baby and Claudine Cabradilla.

The Partas passenger bus was bound for Ilocos Norte when it collided with the jeepney.

The jeepney’s engine was dismembered while the front of the bus was heavily damaged from the strong impact of collision.

Authorities have not determined what caused the collision and were in the process of identifying the other fatalities.