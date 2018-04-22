20% discounts to 3 sectors mandatory

Transport network vehicle services (TNVS) such as Grab are mandated to grant students, senior citizens and persons with disability (PWD) a 20 percent discount.

This was pointed out by Sen. Jose Edgardo Angara over the weekend amid complaints in social media that Grab refuses to grant discount to students.

“We remind them that they are obligated to grant discount not only to students but also to senior citizens and PWD,” Angara said in a radio interview.

“We call on the LTFRB [Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board] to look into this matter and penalize the violators,” he added.

He said the 20 percent fare discount for the elderly and PWD are mandated under Republic Act 9442 or the amended Magna Carta for Persons with Disability and RA 9994 or the Expanded Senior Citizens Act.

Both laws provide for a 20 percent discount on land, air, sea transportation; food and medicines; medical and dental services; hotels; and sports and other recreational centers, among others.

On top of the 20 percent discount, RA 9994 also grants 12-percent value-added tax exemption to senior citizens, while RA 10754 exempts PWD from VAT.

On the other hand, LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular 2011-004 grants the fare discount for students but only for land transportation including jeepneys, buses, UV Express vans, taxis and TNVS, while Memorandum Circular 2017-024 allows students to avail of the fare discount even on weekends, holidays and breaks.

Angara is pushing for the institutionalization of such student fare discount by making it a law.

His proposed measure would expand the coverage of the 20 percent student fare discount to not only include land transportation but also air, water and rail transport, and will make the discount effective all year round.

“Let’s lessen the hardship of parents in sending their children to school,” the senator said.

“One way is by cutting the transportation expenses of the students. A few pesos saved from the fare discount can be used for their other needs,” Angara added.

The LTFRB said those who fail to grant the 20 percent discount will face a P5,000 penalty for the first offense.

Repeat offenders will have their unit impounded for 30 days and the operator will be fined P10,000.

Those who violate for the third time will be slapped a P15,000 fine, and have their franchise canceled.