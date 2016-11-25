Friday, November 25, 2016
    20 flights cancelled due to bad weather

    The Latest News, Today's Breaking News

    MANILA: Twenty flights were cancelled on Friday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

    These flights were:

    5J (Cebu Pacific) 513-514 Manila-San Jose-Manila

    5J 821-822 Manila-Virac-Manila

    2P (PAL Express) 2203-2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila

    2P 2043-2044, 2041-2042 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

    DG (CEBGo) 6223-6224, 6225-6226, 6227-6228, 6233-6234, 6245-6246 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

    State weather bureau Philippine Atmispheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said tropical storm “Marce” was last eyed at 15 km north northeast of Roxas City, Capiz. PNA

    PNA/CC

