20 flights cancelled due to bad weather

MANILA: Twenty flights were cancelled on Friday morning due to bad weather, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said.

These flights were:

5J (Cebu Pacific) 513-514 Manila-San Jose-Manila

5J 821-822 Manila-Virac-Manila

2P (PAL Express) 2203-2204 Manila-Roxas-Manila

2P 2043-2044, 2041-2042 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

DG (CEBGo) 6223-6224, 6225-6226, 6227-6228, 6233-6234, 6245-6246 Manila-Caticlan-Manila

State weather bureau Philippine Atmispheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said tropical storm “Marce” was last eyed at 15 km north northeast of Roxas City, Capiz. PNA

PNA/CC