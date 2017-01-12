Only 20% pass policemen promotion test

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) recorded a low passing number of police officers who took the Philippine National Police (PNP) promotional examinations for Inspector and Superintendent categories last October 16, 2016 with only 240 or 20.05 percent of the 1,197 police examinees. NAPOLCOM Vice-Chairman and Executive Officer, Rogelio Casurao said the passing percentage rate for the Inspector Exam is 15.59 percent (157 of 1,007 examinees) while for the Superintendent Exam is 43.68 percent (83 of 190 examinees). He said the low passing rate in both exam categories may be attributed to the Commission’s continuous upgrading of standards on its police examinations in line with its sustained effort to professionalize the PNP by ensuring that only the most qualified PNP personnel are promoted in the police service.