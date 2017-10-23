20% student fare cut starts Oct 28

Students can avail of a 20-percent fare discount from Monday to Sunday, and also during holidays, starting October 28, according to the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

Advertisements

“Students can avail of the twenty percent discount from Monday to Sunday including summer breaks, legal and special legal holidays,” LTFRB’s Memorandum Circular (MC) 2017-024 states.

“Post-graduate students [those taking up medicine, law, masteral, doctoral degrees and the like]cannot avail of the said fare discount,” the LTFRB said.

The new MC is an amendment to MC 2005-014 wherein a 20-percent discount is given to students, except during weekends and holidays and summer breaks.

In 2014, Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara called for passage of a bill that will extend the fare discount for students to weekends, semestral breaks, Christmas vacations and holidays. REICELENE N. IGNACIO