20 take MOS plum in PSL’s 122nd National Series

Twenty tankers bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmers (MOS) award in the 122nd Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Rotary Swim Challenge 2017 held at the Rizal Memorial Swimming Pool in Malate, Manila over the weekend.

Record-breakers Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque bannered the winners in the tournament supported by The Manila Times and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Dula got 47 points to claim the MOS plum in the boys’ 10-year class while Mojdeh had a perfect 50 points to win the top honors in the girls’ 11-year division.

Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-year) and Albert Sermonia 2nd (boys’ 12-year) as well as Charize Juliana Esmero of University of the Philippines Integrated School (girls’ 14-year) and Master Charles Janda of St. Francis Catholic School of Bataan (boys’ 8-year) were the other MOS winners.

The other awardees were Denise Baui (girls’ 6-under), Richelle Anne Callera (girls’ 7-year), Alexandra Rejuso (girls’ 8-year), Ruth Sula (girls’ 9-year), Diana Celyn Cruz (girls’ 12-year), Rigel Hechanova (girls’ 13-year), Julianne Torres (girls’ 15-over), Nathaniel Capua (boys’ 6-under), Aishel Evangelista (boys’ 7-year), Emeril Valdez (boys’ 9-year), Jed Pilar (boys’ 13-year), Gregg Marasigan (boys’ 14-year) and Mervier Mirandilla (boys’ 15-over).

The gold medal winners were Sean Caguintuan, Althea Villapena, Nicole Camacho, Jada Cruz, Jhoey Gallardo, Yohan Cabana, Marc Ibarrola, Paula Carmela Cusing, Paul Christian King Cusing and John Niel Paderes.

“Our PSL young swimmers are getting better and better as they have learned to build how to be great swimmers. They have good character and attitude. Their character is within them and their attitude comes out in every situation,” said PSL president Susan Papa.