20 Vietnamese poachers arrested in Palawan

THE military apprehended 20 Vietnamese poachers off Mangsee Islands in Palawan, according to the Western Command (WesCom).

Capt. Cheryl Tindog, WesCom spokeswoman, said on Wednesday that the Philippine Navy vessel PC-375 was conducting maritime patrol last May 19 when it caught two foreign fishing vessels each with 10 Vietnamese crewmen.

Tindog said the ships—an SBF 34 Fishing Enterprise SDN BHD and one SBF 18 Sakon Fishing Industries SDN BHD—were caught poaching in the area.

Seized were a total of 54 sharks and stingrays.

One of the ships, Tindog said, even attempted to evade but was later on apprehended by the responding naval vessel.

She said the ship escorted the suspects back to Puerto Princesa, Palawan where they were turned over to proper authorities for disposition.

“We also did a medical check-up on them,” Tindog told reporters.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tindog added that the 20 Vietnamese were turned over to the provincial prosecutor for inquest. DEMPSEY REYES