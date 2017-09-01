20 years on, Britain remembers Diana’s shocking death

LONDON: Friends and fans of Diana, princess of Wales mourned the 20th anniversary of her death on Thursday (Friday in Manila), with Elton John saying the world “lost an angel” when she was killed in a tragic car crash.

She was just 36 at the time, with her death in Paris triggering an unprecedented outpouring of grief across Britain.

Two decades on, the aura of the self-styled “queen of hearts” remains strong.

“20 years ago today, the world lost an angel,” pop star John, a friend of Diana’s who worked with her on AIDS awareness, said on Instagram next to a picture of the two of them. He memorably sang “Candle In The Wind” at her funeral.

Her close friend Rosa Monckton said: “She broke down the walls. She busted the myth of being a fairytale princess.

“She was a truly extraordinary woman,” Monckton told The Times newspaper.

“Very damaged, very flawed, as we all are, but underneath it all this incredible resilience.”

Diana was remembered at the Mildmay Mission AIDS hospital in London, which she regularly visited when it was a hospice caring for HIV patients.

The princess shaking hands with sufferers was transformative in breaking down stigmas around the disease.

Well-wishers laid flowers and candles outside Kensington Palace, her London residence where her sons Princes William and Harry now live.

A couple in Union Jack clothing were among the first to arrive on Thursday at the palace gates and hundreds filed past during the day.

“I don’t think there’s anyone else like her now, she was a one off… She was electric, she was just dynamite,” said Ian, a receptionist from Hertfordshire, north of London.

Diana died along with Dodi Fayed, her wealthy Egyptian boyfriend of two months, and his driver Henri Paul, who was trying to shake off paparazzi photographers.

Overnight, a handful of people had braved the rain in Paris to visit the Pont de l’Alma tunnel where her car smashed into a pillar at 12:23am on August 31, 1997, ending the life of the world’s most famous woman.

Diana was “revolutionary,” said Sian Croston, a 17-year-old student from London who was visiting the gold-leaf Flame of Liberty monument that stands above the underpass and has become something of a shrine to the princess.

“She changed the royal family forever.

“She will always be the people’s princess,” she said, using an epithet coined at the time by then prime minister Tony Blair.