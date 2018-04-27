20 YEARS OF EMPOWERING THE BRIDE

For the past 20 years, designer Veluz Reyes has never made any other dresses, except bridal gowns. Creating bridal gowns, for Reyes, began as a means to augment the family income. It eventually became her life’s passion.

After finishing her clothing technology degree at the University of the Philippines-Diliman, Reyes worked at a European mail order catalogue before venturing out to custom-design children’s wear for high end department stores. At the time, designing wedding gowns as a career was far from her mind. She just designed for close friends.

But great talent, artistry and creativity, cannot stay hidden for long. Friends of friends started noticing and recognizing her bridal designs. The clamor for her bridal gowns grew, so much so that in 1998, she decided to focus on bridal gowns. She was just 22 back then, and had just gotten married.

In fact, she designed her own wedding gown—a plain number made of piña.

“It was all plain. I was much poorer back then, so I had to keep it minimum. At the end of the day, it is me. If I would get married again, I would still wear the same gown,” she laughs, reminiscing.

Rise to prominence

The first few years of her bridal design career, Reyes shares, had not been a smooth journey.

“At first, I would accept any orders. I couldn’t be choosy. For the next seven years, no one knew me. When I started, I would only make three wedding gowns a year. Back then, I had one sewer and one beader. For most of the year, we had nothing to work on. I would joke to them, ‘manahi ka ng punda’.”

Slowly, she started making a name for herself. People started recognizing her work. She would personally create the details, check the fitting, and keep production at a minimum.

From three gowns a year, Veluz grew to 15 gowns per month. Her worst (or probably the best) year was in 2010, when she had to make 40 custom-made wedding dresses in December alone. She had to decline about 70 percent of the orders. That was when she started to think about creating her ready-to-wear line.

”Back then, there were so many inquiries from my foreign clients that we didn’t have time to accommodate all of them. My husband recommended creating a RTW line. By 2011, I started conceptualizing the RTW designs, coming up with sizing and pattern. At first, it was meant for the foreign market. But the local market caught on.”

In 2013, she launched her RTW collection. “While the custom dresses still form bulk of my sales, the demand for my RTW has been significantly increasing through the years. Now, it has become a stable business for me.”

“Today’s women are a lot busier. They don’t really have the time nor the patience to sit down, do several fittings, etc. Plus, they can see designs and styles in the internet. It is easier for them to come to the shop, check the dresses on the rack, fit their chosen one, and pay for it,” she says.

Brides as inspiration

Aside from the steady work that her wedding dresses provide, coming up with a new collection every year has kept her creativity going.

“I envision brides who know what they want, brides who have no need to conform nor prove anything to anyone, who are proud of their choices and are genuinely happy. I see them not losing their identity but actually finding themselves in the silhouettes and details of these dresses—subtle transitional looks, unexpected laces and beads, silvers and whites, blushes and creams—details that are combined eloquently to create dresses reflecting the confident minds of these brides,” she muses in her website.

Whether it is RTW or custom-made, in her mind, it is her responsibility to create something that will make the bride feel beautiful and confident on the most romantic day of her life.

“I always tell my bride, ‘You are just one of the many brides I have worked with. But for you, this is the only wedding you will have.’ It would never feel right for me to give her my second best. I have to give her the best. Design is not something I would compromise,” the designer declares.

She presented her new collection at the “Inspired Beginning” bridal fair, organized by Conrad Manila Hotel, recently.

The bride, front and center

Throughout the past 20 years, Reyes’ bridal gowns have been known for their timeless silhouettes with remarkable details. Details, she said, are very important, but the bridal gown should always reflect who the bride is, not anyone else.

“It is the bride. At the end of the day, it is the bride who carries the dress. I’m just giving my name to it,” the designer points out when asked where she draws her inspiration from.

“Wedding gowns are very personal. It is probably the most expensive dress a woman will ever wear in her lifetime, and on the most special day. It is not about me or my personal preference that is important. It is the bride. My work is to interpret the bride’s persona the best way I can.”

Creating the dress

To accomplish this, Veluz would often sit down with the bride on their first meeting. She would spend an hour or so with them, conversing with them, finding out what they want and taking a glimpse of the bride’s dream wedding. She needs to know her bride to create something that would fit her personality.

When the bride arrives at her atelier in Malate, she would get a glimpse of who they are. Through time, and many brides after, she notices that brides fit certain boxes.

“If the bride tells me she will be getting married at noon, I’d know she is the princess type. The way she dresses when she arrives at my shop gives me a peek into her personality,” Reyes shares.

From there, she would create sketches – one, showing what the bride thinks and prefers, and another, featuring her own interpretation.

“The first thing I have to accomplish is to get her trust. I’m always honest with the bride. I always tell her to keep an open mind. I would show her the sketches because I want her to know that is how I see her. If she doesn’t like it, it is fine. If she trusts me but has little hesitation, she will see it. I’ll tell her – ‘this is what you want, this is what I wanted. what do you think is the best?’ If she thinks that what she wants is her best, I’d ask – ‘Can we make it like this?’ It is a custom-made dress, we have to work together on this. I will never compromise the design,” says the designer.

After the first meeting, Reyes would start creating the dress, beginning with the lining and finalizing the shape.

“The shape is the most important. I have to make it well-proportion so that there is no particular part of her body that would stand out, except her radiant face. The guests should see her in her entirety, not focused on a particular spot of her dress.”

On the second to third fitting, she would start work on the embellishments. At this time she would edit her work.

“I admit I can be wrong about the design. So, I give some time to add and subtract,” says the designer, who explains that a bride does about four to five fittings.

20th anniversary collection

Her love for local textiles is quite evident in her newest collection, which she presented during the bridal fair at Conrad Manila. She used piña for both the silhouette and embellishments.

“I have always like piña. It is beautiful on its own, even without embellishment. Most people associate piña with Filipiniana. It doesn’t have to be the case. It is a very special fabric, but it is just like other fabrics, so why limit its potentials?” says Reyes.

She sources her piña from Camarines Norte. Before that, she would get it from Aklan.

For the embellishments and other embroidered details, Veluz’s creative staff trained in Lumban.

“I told them to stay and live there for a couple of months. They have to really learn it from the manangs and the lolas. Since they know the basic theories, it is my duty to innovate the design.”

For Reyes, creating a wedding gown is a privilege. “When a bride chooses me for her wedding gown, I really feel thankful. I feel privileged to be part of her most memorable day.”

Go to veluzbride.com to view the collection.

IMAGES BY CARLO SUERTE FELIPE