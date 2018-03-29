200 colleges to stop collecting tuition

Over 200 schools will stop collecting tuition and other fees starting next school year after the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd) formally introduced on March 26 the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the law that aims to provide free college education.

Republic Act 10931 or “Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act” which was signed by President Rodrigo Duterte in 2017 covers 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs) 78 local colleges and universities (LCUs), and Technical Education Skills and Authority institutions.

The government allotted a P40 billion for its first year of implementation– P16 billion for the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES), P7 billion for the Technical-Vocational Education and Training (TVET) program, P1 billion for the Student Loan Program, and P16 billion for Free Higher Education.

Under the IRR, free tuition for all requisite classes in a term as well as TESDA-registered TVET program will be subsidized. Payments for the use a computer, library and laboratory, as well as miscellaneous costs such as athletic, development, registration, cultural, computer, school ID, admission, entrance, guidance and medical/dental services will also be paid by the government.

The provision also allows students to apply for “books, supplies, transportation and miscellaneous personal expenses” allowance while “poor but academically-able” students and students with disabilities will be given separate stipends.

“This is for students who are in good standing, meaning, they need to pass the admission [and]retention degree requirements, and finish their degree on time; and they are enrolled in the required number of units per year of SUC,” CHEd officer-in-charge and spokesman Prospero De Vera 3rd said in the IRR launch at the CHEd Auditorium in Diliman, Quezon City.

Sen. Joseph Victor ‘JV” Ejercito said with the implementation of the law that grants free tertiary education, the responsibility to finish college now lies on students.

“The ball is now in the court of the students. We really worked hard to give them this law. They should not waste this chance of making their lives and their families’ better in the future,” said Ejercito, one of the principal authors of Republic Act (RA) 10931.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said the law also provides additional financial assistance to deserving poor students enrolled in SUCs.

A 2016 survey by the Philippine Statistics Authority showed that one in every 10 Filipinos aged between 6 and 24 is an out-of-school child/youth.

WITH JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA