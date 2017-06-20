Over 200 cops found positive for ‘shabu’ – PNP

More than 200 police personnel were found positive for use of methamphetamine hydrochloride or “shabu”, the Philippine National Police said on Tuesday.

In its presentation to reporters, the PNP Internal Affairs Service (IAS) said out of the 239 personnel who were confirmed positive, 160 have been dismissed while 21 others were referred to the Regional Intelligence Affairs Service.

The report from the PNP-IAS covered the period of January 2016 until May this year, overlapping the administrations of then President Benigno Aquino III and incumbent Rodrigo Duterte.

Meanwhile, 19 of those police personnel are subjected for summary hearing in courts; seven were referred to the PNP Directorate for Investigation and Detection Management (PNP-DIDM).

Four reportedly died right after the test while six were subjected for Motu Proprio Investigation. Five were either dropped from the roll or took absence without leave. The remaining seventeen, however, were referred to the National Police Commission and its regional internal affairs office. DEMPSEY REYES