More than 200 injured in Nazarene procession

Over 200 people were injured during the pahalik and Black Nazarene procession on Monday.

Johnny Yu, head of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, said three women fell and were almost trampled to death when they attempted to climb the “Andas” or carriage carrying the Black Nazarene. They suffered bone fractures and contusions.

The Philippine Red Cross reported that it has attended to 108 persons with medical emergencies, including 46 devotees who suffered from high blood pressure.

Seven devotees were also rushed to the Ospital ng Maynila when steel railings fell on them.

At 7:30 a.m., the Manila Police District-Explosive Ordnance Division responded to a bomb alert at Plaza Sta. Cruz where an abandoned messenger bag was found.

Authorities sealed off the area for about 20 minutes and checked the bag, which was found containing a Black Nazarene shirt and some personal belongings.

Policemen also arrested a “suspicious-looking suspect” who was carrying a bag containing a set of keys, different identification cards and dozens of compact discs (CDs).

The unidentified man was taken to the MPD headquarters for interrogation. JAIME R. PILAPIL

