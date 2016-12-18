200 KILOS marijuana SEIZED IN La Union

SANTOL, La Union: Police operatives here confiscated more than 200 kilos of dried marijuana leaves with estimated market value of P750.000 from three unidentified suspects who escaped after resisting arrest in an operation along the boundary of Santol and San Gabriel towns on Thursday evening. Senior Insp. Antonio Marzan, chief of police, said three unfamiliar men were spotted by a concerned citizen carrying three styro boxes in sacks coming from the mountains in Kibungan, Benguet. Responding operatives, upon reaching the place, accosted the suspects who scampered away and left one of the boxes containing marijuana. Marzan added that prices of dried marijuana leaves has increased from P2,000 to P10,000 per kilo since the supply of shabu has become limited.

JAIME G. Aquino