200 Pinoys from Kuwait flown home

THE last batch of more than 200 overstaying Filipinos granted amnesty by the Kuwaiti government will arrive in Manila Monday.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano will meet the 215 Filipinos at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1.

Rep. John Bertiz, Presidential Communications Office Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, Department of Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Elmer Cato and Consul General Pendosina Lomondot accompanied the Filipinos.

Cato said one of those repatriated was a 62-year-old mechanic from Cavite who has not been in the Philippines in 12 years, he added.

Meanwhile, Cato said the Philippine Embassy in Damascus has not received any report of Filipinos affected by the ongoing Syrian Army offensive to capture the last stronghold of Islamic militants in the capital.

The embassy said artillery and mortar exchanges had been ongoing despite earlier reports that Islamic militants have agreed to surrender on Friday.

Since the start of the operations in Yarmouk Camp this week, four civilians have so far been killed and 52 others injured.

Chargé d’Affaires Alex La Madrid said the Embassy will continue to monitor the situation to ensure the safety of the estimated 1,000 Filipinos still in Syria.

The Embassy reiterated its advisory for Filipinos to remain vigilant.