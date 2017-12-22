2,000 Davao residents profiled FOR ‘Oplan Bulabog’

The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) profiled 2,007 residents of Davao City by registering their identification cards or other personal credentials in its directory as part of its “Oplan Bulabog” campaign on Thursday night. Senior Insp. Ma. Teresita Gaspan, DCPO spokesman, said out of the 2,007 people profiled, about 1,839 have identification cards, while 168 have none. Gaspan revealed that six people were also arrested in the operations, identified as Mark Binalay for frustrated murder; Sunny Enquio – rape; Lala Gumahid – robbery; Rex Jimena – illegal gambling; Virginia Antiado – falsification of private documents; and Alfred Jubahib – slight physical injury. Some 14 temporary operation permits for minor traffic violations and another for violation of anti-smoking ordinance were also issued to he residents by the Davao police.

RJ CARBONELL