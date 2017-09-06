20,000 complete Bulacan Livelihood training

A total of 20,000 indigent Bulacan residents completed the livelihood training programs provided by the Damayang Filipino Movement Inc. (DFMI) and given seed capital and equipment during the mass graduation at the Capitol Gym in the City of Malolos on Tuesday. Vice Gov. Daniel Fernando, DFMI founder, said the latest graduates were 1,700 indigents from 21 towns and three cities in Bulacan who form part of the 20,000 Bulakenyos who benefited the free training program since 2008. The beneficiaries were trained in various livelihood programs like soap making, beads making, meat processing, candy making, chocolate making and massage therapy.