Over 20,000 families still in evac centers after ‘Vinta’ onslaught

A TOTAL of 23,775 families remain displaced from their homes days after Tropical Storm “Vinta” ravaged several provinces in Mindanao, according to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The number was equivalent to 111,461 individuals, spread over 231 evacuation centers.

DSWD Officer in Charge Emmanuel Leyco said regional offices and the central office were continuously monitoring disaster operations to respond to the victims’ needs.

“In light of the devastation left by ‘Vinta,’ we are open 24/7 even during the holidays to ensure that there is a steady supply of relief goods to augment the resources of the local government units,” he stated.

Latest data showed that 143,188 families or 673,249 people were affected by Vinta in 1,140 barangay (villages) in eight regions.

These regions are Mimaropa, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The department has released a total of P12,778,250 in funds to assist affected families.

Volunteers were still welcome to help repack goods at the National Relief Operations Center in Pasay City and regional offices, the DSWD said.

“We empathize with the affected families and we assure them of our commitment to assist them in their needs,” Leyco said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has extended condolences to President Rodrigo Duterte over the heavy casualties and material damage caused by “Vinta.”

Xi said he felt deeply grieved over the suffering of the victims, pledging that China is willing to offer emergency assistance to the disaster areas for rescue and relief. He pointed out that with the help of the government, the victims will overcome the disaster and rebuild their lives.