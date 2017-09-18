Over 200,000 ‘ghost students’ enrolled in ARMM from 2011 to 2016–Hataman

GOV. Mujiv Hataman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM) said on Monday that his office discovered 207,000 “ghost students” in the region who were enrolled from 2011 up to 2016.

For school year 2015-2016 alone, Hataman said there were 56,423 non-existent elementary and high school students, mostly from Lanao del Sur.

He made the revelation during the deliberation of the proposed P33 billion budget for ARMM in 2018 being conducted by the Senate Committee on Finance.

“Kaya namin ‘yan pinapakita para at least conscious sila na nakikita na natin ‘yun. May sistema na na ginagawa (The reason why we’re showing this now is to make them conscious that we already know this irregularity. And there is a system already to address this),” Hataman said.

Hataman told the senators that his office was now conducting periodic actual head count of students to address the issue. The total enrollment for 2016 was 733,047 students but there were only 676,624 students during the actual head count. BERNADETTE E. TAMAYO