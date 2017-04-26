More than 200K jobs up for grabs

MORE than 200,000 local and overseas jobs are up for grabs in different job and business fairs in 17 regions nationwide to be set up to mark Labor Day, according to the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As of Wednesday, there were 201,811 job vacancies but Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said this figure will increase by several thousands more.

The targets of the job fairs are fresh graduates and new entrants to the labor market, returning and displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and students looking for summer jobs.

Of the 201,811 vacancies, 128,445 are overseas jobs, 69,944 are in private companies and 3,422 are in various government agencies.

Bulk of the local job vacancies are from the CARAGA Region at 57,795, followed by the National Capital Region or Metro Manila with 34,135; Region IX, 31,239; Region IV-A, 12,425; and Region III, 10,362.

The most “wanted” are production machine operator (7,850), customer service representatives/assistants (6,093), police officers (3,086), call center agents (2,490), office clerks (1,740), production workers/factory workers (1,520), production helpers/technicians (1,353), cashiers (1,326), sales clerks (1,115), company drivers (1,060), electronics assemblers (900), technical support representatives/assistants (855), service crew (572), sales and marketing assistants (460) and sales associate professionals (459).

For overseas jobs, the most in demand are laborers (2,600), cleaners (1,207), service crew (1,180), electricians (1,080), professional nurses (940), production workers/factory workers (898), welders (725), waiters (724), foremen (550), waitresses (522), plumbers (442), assistant electricians (400), cooks (394), company drivers (354) and production machine operators (328).

Bello admitted that not all of the vacancies will be filled because of job-skill mismatch.

Based on past job and business fairs, only 20 percent of vacancies were filled up or 1 out 5.

“Underemployment will be greatly reduced if we can solve the job-skill mismatch,” he said.

The DOLE chief said President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce a set of benefits for the country’s 41 million workforce.

Duterte will lead the May 1 activities at the People’s Park in Davao City.

Bello said that the labor department has recommended a surprise package for the workers.

“I can’t divulge it now. It is up to the President to decide but definitely there will be an announcement,” he told reporters. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL