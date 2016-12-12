Monday, December 12, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»2016 CAGI CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS HONOR ROLL

    2016 CAGI CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS HONOR ROLL

    0
    By on Fast Times

    CATEGORY WINNERS

    Honda Civic R5 Turbo CVT

    Honda Civic R5 Turbo CVT

    2016 CAGI Car of the Year-Philippines
    Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

    2016 CAGI Truck of the Year-Philippines
    Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×2 LS AT

    Commercial Utility Vehicle of the Year
    Suzuki Super Carry Utility Van 0.8L DDiS Turbo Diesel

    Subcompact Car of the Year
    Suzuki Ciaz GL 1.4L MT

    Compact Car of the Year
    Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

    Luxury Compact Car of the Year
    Audi S3 Saloon 2.0 TFSI Quattro

    Midsize Car of the Year
    Mazda 6 Skyactiv Diesel Sedan

    Luxury Midsize Car of the Year
    Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition

    Wagon of the Year
    Mazda 6 Sports Wagon

    Compact Crossover SUV of the Year
    Mazda CX-3 FWD Sport

    2WD SUV of the Year
    Mitsubishi Montero Sport GLS 2.4D 2WD AT

    4WD SUV of the Year
    Mitsubishi Montero Sport GT 2.4D 4WD AT

    Crossover SUV of the Year
    Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv Diesel AWD

    Premium SUV of the Year
    Mitsubishi Pajero GLS 3.2 Di-D 4WD AT

    Luxury Midsize Crossover SUV of the Year
    Lexus RX350 Premier

    Luxury SUV of the Year
    Maserati Levante Diesel

    MPV of the Year
    Haima V70 1.5L+6AT Deluxe

    Premium MPV of the Year
    Honda Odyssey EX CVT

    2WD Pickup Truck of the Year
    Isuzu D-MAX 3.0L 4×2 LS AT

    4WD Pickup Truck of the Year
    Mitsubishi Strada 2.4L GT 4×4 AT

    Sports Car of the Year
    Nissan GT-R Premium

    Nuvali Green Car Award
    Honda Legend 3.5 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

    Motolite Class M Award
    Hyundai 2.0 Tucson CRDi GLS 6AT 2WD

    Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. Safety Award
    Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition

    SpeedLab Tuner’s Choice Award
    Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

    Manila Int’l. Auto Show Design Award
    Nissan GT-R Premium

    Share.
    loading...

    Leave A Reply