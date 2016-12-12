2016 CAGI CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS HONOR ROLL

CATEGORY WINNERS

2016 CAGI Car of the Year-Philippines

Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

2016 CAGI Truck of the Year-Philippines

Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×2 LS AT

Commercial Utility Vehicle of the Year

Suzuki Super Carry Utility Van 0.8L DDiS Turbo Diesel

Subcompact Car of the Year

Suzuki Ciaz GL 1.4L MT

Compact Car of the Year

Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

Luxury Compact Car of the Year

Audi S3 Saloon 2.0 TFSI Quattro

Midsize Car of the Year

Mazda 6 Skyactiv Diesel Sedan

Luxury Midsize Car of the Year

Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition

Wagon of the Year

Mazda 6 Sports Wagon

Compact Crossover SUV of the Year

Mazda CX-3 FWD Sport

2WD SUV of the Year

Mitsubishi Montero Sport GLS 2.4D 2WD AT

4WD SUV of the Year

Mitsubishi Montero Sport GT 2.4D 4WD AT

Crossover SUV of the Year

Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv Diesel AWD

Premium SUV of the Year

Mitsubishi Pajero GLS 3.2 Di-D 4WD AT

Luxury Midsize Crossover SUV of the Year

Lexus RX350 Premier

Luxury SUV of the Year

Maserati Levante Diesel

MPV of the Year

Haima V70 1.5L+6AT Deluxe

Premium MPV of the Year

Honda Odyssey EX CVT

2WD Pickup Truck of the Year

Isuzu D-MAX 3.0L 4×2 LS AT

4WD Pickup Truck of the Year

Mitsubishi Strada 2.4L GT 4×4 AT

Sports Car of the Year

Nissan GT-R Premium

Nuvali Green Car Award

Honda Legend 3.5 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD

Motolite Class M Award

Hyundai 2.0 Tucson CRDi GLS 6AT 2WD

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. Safety Award

Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition

SpeedLab Tuner’s Choice Award

Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT

Manila Int’l. Auto Show Design Award

Nissan GT-R Premium