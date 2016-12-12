2016 CAGI CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS HONOR ROLL

CATEGORY WINNERS
2016 CAGI Car of the Year-Philippines
Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT
2016 CAGI Truck of the Year-Philippines
Isuzu D-Max 3.0L 4×2 LS AT
Commercial Utility Vehicle of the Year
Suzuki Super Carry Utility Van 0.8L DDiS Turbo Diesel
Subcompact Car of the Year
Suzuki Ciaz GL 1.4L MT
Compact Car of the Year
Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT
Luxury Compact Car of the Year
Audi S3 Saloon 2.0 TFSI Quattro
Midsize Car of the Year
Mazda 6 Skyactiv Diesel Sedan
Luxury Midsize Car of the Year
Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition
Wagon of the Year
Mazda 6 Sports Wagon
Compact Crossover SUV of the Year
Mazda CX-3 FWD Sport
2WD SUV of the Year
Mitsubishi Montero Sport GLS 2.4D 2WD AT
4WD SUV of the Year
Mitsubishi Montero Sport GT 2.4D 4WD AT
Crossover SUV of the Year
Mazda CX-5 Skyactiv Diesel AWD
Premium SUV of the Year
Mitsubishi Pajero GLS 3.2 Di-D 4WD AT
Luxury Midsize Crossover SUV of the Year
Lexus RX350 Premier
Luxury SUV of the Year
Maserati Levante Diesel
MPV of the Year
Haima V70 1.5L+6AT Deluxe
Premium MPV of the Year
Honda Odyssey EX CVT
2WD Pickup Truck of the Year
Isuzu D-MAX 3.0L 4×2 LS AT
4WD Pickup Truck of the Year
Mitsubishi Strada 2.4L GT 4×4 AT
Sports Car of the Year
Nissan GT-R Premium
Nuvali Green Car Award
Honda Legend 3.5 Sport Hybrid SH-AWD
Motolite Class M Award
Hyundai 2.0 Tucson CRDi GLS 6AT 2WD
Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. Safety Award
Volkswagen Passat 2.0 TSI DSG Business Edition
SpeedLab Tuner’s Choice Award
Honda Civic RS Turbo CVT
Manila Int’l. Auto Show Design Award
Nissan GT-R Premium