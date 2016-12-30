2016: Drug and drop, walk, don’t rant

THE yearend review of 2016 is subjective depending on how one looks at it. On the political scene, we witnessed the election of a President amidst one of the most vicious campaigns in our history. Losers are automatically transformed into critics as expected. Victors emboldened by the mandate, went to work as promised given the self-imposed deadline. Speed bumps were laid by the losers to delay the cruise and goose bumps felt as a result of rising death counts. Faced with a new year, we all hope that the extremities of the political hemisphere gets shorter and narrower enough to show us the paved path sans obstacles.

* * *

For drug lords and dealers, 2016 was not a good year as one city mayor became President. As for addicts, they learned the true meaning of “shop till you drop.”

* * *

This terrestrial ball of ours is never unifying. Why, we even celebrate New Year in different times.

* * *

We owe each other so much that we never even bother to make a list. Like a credit card, payment is always installment and never a straight charge.

* * *

One good thing about smartphones is that you are always aware of callers that you should not take and use “charging” and “silent mode” as alibis.

* * *

We all know that there are things that money cannot buy. Sad to say that most people like getting those things even without the money to pay for them.

* * *

It is not right to say that Christmas and New Year are for the kids only. It is for parents as well as we try replicate in their faces the joys that we experienced when we were their age.

* * *

An immature mind is seen only by the older mature mind. One never sees the other on the same age level.

* * *

A former US ambassador plotting to overthrow our government? I don’t believe so. He just probably did not get the memo–of the new White House occupant.

* * *

For prison inmates in their cells, five years that passed are four vertical lines collectively slashed with a diagonal line. A reminder that years before will always be better than those that are forthcoming.

* * *

Corruption can be described as the process where good things are being received by the wrong people and the givers are ironically elected by the deserving ones.

* * *

We always elect the wrong officials because their faces are familiar while we accept their obscure past wholeheartedly.

* * *

It is widely accepted that the dog is man’s best friend. No need to wonder why. Dogs teach us loyalty while we just teach them tricks.

* * *

Saying “abracadabra” or “shazam” is never the magic word for any governance. They are more fit to be used for corruption.

* * *

Just asking:

Is the UN Human Rights High Commissioner ZeidRa’ad al Hussein capable of asking China to investigate and prosecute President Xi Jinping regarding harassment of dissidents and activists by imprisonment and torture? Will he castigate Xi’s continuing restrictions on the freedom of Tibetans, Uighurs and Mongolians? Will the UNHRC howl that there are more executions in China than the rest of the world combined?

Will he ask the Russian government to investigate President Vladimir Putin in Aleppo encounters where Russia and Syria killed 440 civilians and 90 children in just a month? Why is he not asking for Putin’s prosecution for the death of Russia’s most prominent opposition activist Boris Nemtsov who was shot dead within sight of the Kremlin last February 27? What about the persecution of Muslims and purging of dissidents in Crimea and Georgia?

Is Mr. Zeid willing to request North Korea to investigate and punish its Great Leader Kim Jong-un where an estimated 200,000 people are incarcerated in North Korea’s prison camps? Will Kim Jong-un be required to face the law when he had a military chief executed last summer using an anti-aircraft gun? Is he not endangering the lives of everyone in the region by his frequent nuclear tests?

What about Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo. There were 194 incidents of violent attacks on religious minorities in the first 11 months of 2015, according to the Setara Institute, a nongovernmental organization that tracks religious intolerance. That number equals the total for all of 2014, demonstrating that religious violence remains a serious problem. Indonesia’s official Commission on Violence against Women reported that as of October, national and local governments had passed 31 new discriminatory regulations in 2015, leaving Indonesia with 322 discriminatory local regulations targeting women.

Again, just asking.

* * *

Summarizing all the greets since Christmas, some can’t resist being “cuties” chanting and ranting about advocacies and politicals. But most wished everyone well and posted family photos and graces on the table. Some whose egos are way above the clouds posted snide remarks laden with nasty tonalities for the occasion. Cheers to us “low IQ’d people” and regular guys who chose to welcome The Child “normally” with glee and gratitude. Pray for those who are always gasping for air to breathe in the stratosphere and suffering with vertigo for always looking down. Peace.

* * *

Love is not expensive. So why not give it away. Someone was born to give it wholesale without exception. Why can’t we?

* * *

I am now making a list of New Year resolutions that I am going to break. Easier to follow or keep.

* * *

If we think we can go around Globe and Smart by not texting or calling by using FB, Viber, Whatsapp, Messenger, Skype or Instagram—think again. Home wifi, cable DSL subscription, and smartphone data charges plans—” walang kawala! bayad pa rin!”

* * *

To all not so old seniors like me, time to update our cerebral apps, clean or repair our hard drives and re-cluster memory archives deleting the bads and keeping the goods way ahead. Let us use the digital age to maintain and communicate our analog spirits.

* * *

There’s nothing wrong with VP Leni’s NY vacation. She just wanted to see the Statue of Liberty’s robe with it’s “laylayan,” wearing “tsinelas” and the torch alerting the arrival of a Naga bus.

* * *

Well-known brands for newsmakers:

Leni’s Cabinet position: “Bench”

Palace door on CHEd’s Patricia Licuanan: “Zarah”

Operation Tokhang: “Rudy’s Project”

Favorite outlet of Gen. Bato: “Target”

Men’s wear of Obama and DU30: “Gap”

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.