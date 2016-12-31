2016 a great year for PSL

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) has always been a medal producer abroad, having won numerous gold medals in international competitions including the star-studded Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course 2016 held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The PSL tankers bagged a total of 21 gold, 15 silver and 13 bronze medals to wrap up the season on a high note.

“It was one of the toughest tournaments that we’ve joined this year since there are some Olympians who participated in the competition including Rio Olympics gold medalist Adam Peaty. And we’re happy that we achieved our goal in Dubai,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL actually started the year right by earning 13 golds, seven silvers and six bronzes in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship held in Tokyo, Japan in February where four new records were established and got three Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards.

It was followed by another sterling performance in the 2016 Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge in March in Perth, Australia when PSL copped 48 golds, 19 silvers and 11 bronzes highlighted by 13 new record and six MOS awards.

PSL continued its amazing run in the CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet 2016 in May in Hong Kong with 22 golds, 11 silvers and 35 bronzes plus six records and six MOS plums.

In August, PSL secured its fifth straight overall championship crown in the 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore as it seized 75 golds, 82 silver and 50 bronzes, smashed 22 new meet records and earned nine MOS awards.

In the 22nd SSC Open Invitational Midget Meet 2016 in September also in Singapore, PSL got two golds, three silvers and two bronzes then went to Tokyo, Japan for the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet, flashing another 37 golds, 14 silvers and 20 bronzes with seven new marks.

“We’re happy with the outcome of our international competitions this year. It’s fruitful year for us and we’re looking forward to another great year come 2017,” said Papa.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy, both products of PSL grassroots development program, spearheaded the team in almost all international competitions.

Mojdeh, who recently swept all the nine gold medal at stake in her age band in Dubai, shone the brightest with a total medal haul of 38 golds, five silvers and one bronze with 15 new records in six international competitions in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

For his part, Dula, a Typhoon Yolanda survivor, also had a remarkable performance with 24 golds, five silvers and three bronzes with seven new marks in five international competitions in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Papa now shifts its sights on big international competitions next year including the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games in New Taipei City in Taiwan.