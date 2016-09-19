2016 Michelin Pilot Sport Experience blazes anew in Sepang

The Michelin Pilot Sport Experience (MPSE) blazes its way back to the Sepang International F1 Circuit in Malaysia for the 12th consecutive year. For over 25 days in August and September, Michelin will treat more than 600 selected invitees from Asia, the Middle East, Oceania and Europe to another round of excitement and sheer driving pleasure in the iconic Malaysian track.

Dealers, brand stakeholders, influencers and media were invited to participate in the event together with 25 lucky consumers from the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, Japan and Korea. They won their MPSE trip by participating in Michelin Driving Passion, a social media campaign conducted recently that reached 70 million consumers in the region. Campaign participants were invited to describe and share the emotions they experience when they are behind the wheels.

A shared passion for beautiful speed machines that will elicit unique emotions awaits everyone at the MPSE. Guided by an elite team of professional racing drivers and instructors, participants will drive premium racing vehicles such as the Citroen DS3 R1, Formula 4 car, Renault Clio IV, Lamborghini 2014 GT3 and a Formula Le Mans two-seater exclusively designed for this event.

Meeting motor sports champions who embody the spirit of the race and getting to connect with them is part of what makes this year’s MPSE unique. Special VIP guests in 2016 include Earl Bamber, former MPSE instructor who raced his way to victory and became 2015 Le Mans champion, and Kris Meeke, winner of the 2016 WRC Rally Finland.

At the MPSE, Michelin will launch its new Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tire, the newest arrival in the Michelin Pilot Sport family. This tire is specifically designed for premium sedans and sport cars whose owners desire enhanced driving pleasure through superior performance, unique looks and safety. Participants will experience first-hand the tire’s excellent steering control and high level of reactivity during a dedicated workshop.

“There is nothing that can better convey our passion for performance than sharing it with our key stakeholders right where it is most apparent; on fantastic cars, in an iconic setting, with real racers, where one can feel, touch and even smell the difference that Michelin tires can make,” said Michael Nunag, chief representative of Michelin Philippines.

“The enthusiastic comments and the stronger engagement with the Michelin brand which we see in our invitees every year are a clear confirmation that MPSE is an extraordinarily effective platform to share our brand values and make a lasting impression,” he added.

The Michelin Pilot Sport Experience was first launched at the Sepang International Racing Circuit in 2006 and has grown today into a key annual Michelin event in the region.