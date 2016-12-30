2016 trending online searches revealed

Filipinos’ love for pop culture is evident as this year’s overall top trending search term turns out to be “Love Yourself,” Justin Bieber’s hit single from his fourth album Purpose.

This was revealed as Internet search engine Google shares to The Manila Times its annual list of top trending searches that surprised, captivated, and moved citizens in 2016.

Several Filipino artists did a cover of Bieber’s single including James Reid and Kristel Fulgar, while comedian-satirist Mikey Bustos did a parody of the song highlighting what courtship is like in the Philippines.

Following Bieber’s song in the list—dubbed as Google’s Year in Search—are game applications slither.io and Pokémon Go, which placed second and third, respectively.

Filipinos got hooked on catching pocket monsters in different areas of the country when Pokémon Go was made available in the country in August. Though Pokemon Go surpassed slither.io in terms of downloads, Filipinos got more curious about slither.io, a multiplayer game that has a touch of the classic snake game.

Other pop culture terms earning a spot on the trending search list are the movies Train To Busan and Suicide Squad, as well as chart-topping songs “Closer” by The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey and “Secret Love Song” by Little Mix and Jason Derulo.

Elections 2016 lands the top spot for the trending news as Filipinos flocked to the Internet to look for information surrounding this year’s elections. In the same light, the Vice Presidential Debates caught the attention of netizens as it claims the eighth spot in the trending news list.

With the continued interest in the elections, President Rodrigo Duterte leads the top male personalities list for this year. The former Davao City mayor won by 16,601,997 votes and is the first Mindanaoan to hold the executive office.

Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, who was crowned Miss Universe in 2015, is this year’s top trending female personality. Wurtzbach is the third Filipina to win Miss Universe, and her story of resilience and her determination to win the coveted crown captured the hearts of Filipinos throughout her reign.

Finally, Filipinos were in on the hype for the world’s top sports and entertainment events. Dominating this year’s list of top trending events was the Olympic Games Rio 2016. Held from August 5 to 21 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the most celebrated sports event of the year also brought pride to the country when weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz won a silver medal—the Philippines’ first after 20 years.

“From pressing issues, to sports, to entertainment, this year’s list shows that Filipinos continue to take part in different conversations by keeping themselves informed about what’s happening around them, not just locally but also internationally,” said Google Philippines Communications and Public Affairs Head Gail Tan.