2017 another banner year for PSL

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) had a productive year both in international and local competitions.

The association competed in 12 international tournaments and bagged a total of 665 medals, 45 Most Outstanding Swimmer awards and broke 51 meet records.

PSL started its campaign with 13 gold, 31 silver and 12 bronze medals in the Age Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo Japan held on March 11 to 12 then followed it up with another good showing in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship on March 31 to April 2 in Phuket, Thailand, earning 14 gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals.

In April, the Filipino tankers delivered 20 gols, seven silvers and one bronze in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia; 10 golds, four silvers and three bronzes in the Hamilton Aquatics Arena First Series in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 65 golds, 62 silvers and 31 bronzes in the Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Meet also in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; and 29 golds, 10 silvers and 12 bronzes in the Hamilton Aquatics Doha Long Course in Doha, Qatar.

In May, the group copped eight golds, five silvers and two bronzes in the Stingrays Invitational Meet in Hong Kong then took home the overall championship crown with 72 golds, 67 silvers and 53 bronzes in the 13th SICC Invitational Swimming Meet held in Singapore in August.

The other tournaments were the 2017 Asean Midget Meet in Singapore in September (five golds, four silvers and six bronzes); Bucaneer Invitational Swimming Meet in Tokyo, Japan in October (35 golds, 19 silvers and 25 bronzes); and the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swim Meet in Dubai, United Arab Emirates in December (16 golds, six silvers and five bronzes).

The PSL also sent 33 tankers to the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games held in New Taipei City, Taiwan in August.

PSL fulfilled its vow to give deserving and outstanding performers an international exposure to further hone their skills and showcase their athletic prowess in the international scene.

Besides the international meets, PSL staged 21 editions of the National Series which served as qualifying event to select swimmers for international competitions.

Among the places they visited were Abucay, Bataan; Rawis, Legazpi City; San Fernando, Pampanga; Kalibo, Aklan; Cagayan de Oro City; Ilocos Norte; and Lucena City, Quezon.

Putting premium on the youth, helping guide them to the right path and instilling in their minds the importance of sports and the spirit of athletic competition are the goals the PSL wants to achieve with the National Series.

Reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh once again sizzled this year with a whopping 56 golds, eight silvers and two bronzes in international competitions highlighted by her five new Philippine records in her age-group.

She’s the current national record holder in 50m butterfly (30.44), 100m butterfly (1:07.88), 200m butterfly (2:31.38), 200m IM (2:32.94) and 400m IM (5:30.75) – all are Quadruple A in the American Standard.

“Our secret is to work with our heart and soul, righteousness and just and fair system. Sen. Nikki Coseteng is also there for PSL to watch our side. She’s our human shield and protector for righteousness,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL is also harnessing the talent of the young swimmers not only for them to become future champions but also assets of society.