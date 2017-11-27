2017 MAP BOARD OF GOVERNORS

THROUGH its advocacies, MAP enables its members to share their talent, time and treasure in improving the economy and in nation-building.

MAP continues to support the Integrity Initiative which aims to promote integrity and accountability in business. MAP urges its members to expressly commit to ethical business practices and good corporate governance through the Integrity Pledge. MAP calls on its members to steadfastly adhere to the highest ethical standards, and good governance principles, and actively enforce a culture of integrity in their organization, while courageously confronting the growing complexity of managing businesses in an ever challenging environment. MAP members must lead by example in the fight against corruption by managing their businesses ethically and with integrity, paying the right taxes at the right time, taking care of all their stakeholders and the environment, not tolerating bribery, among others.

MAP urges its members to abide by the MAP Code of Ethics.