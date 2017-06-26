2017 Mazda CX-9 Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Rating

Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) last week announced that its 2017 Mazda CX-9 mid-sized, three-row crossover SUV has earned a Top Safety Pick+ rating from the nonprofit Insurance Institute of Highway Safety, the highest score the IIHS provides.

On sale for just over a year, CX-9 has already earned a fair share of accolades, including being named as a Car and Driver 10 Best Trucks and SUVs honoree and recently earning spots on Wards Automotive’s prestigious 10 Best Interiors and 10 Best Engines list for 2017.

“The concepts of ‘self’ and ‘family,’ as well as ‘smart indulgence’ led the way for our engineers and designers to create their ideal midsize crossover SUV,” said Masashi Otsuka, vice president of R&D and Design at MNAO, who served as the CX-9’s program manager in his previous role with Mazda Motor Corporation in Hiroshima, Japan. “We wanted to create a vehicle that could delight couples or shuttle families with the same effortlessness. Now, we are proud to say that the IIHS has recognized CX-9 for its safety, highlighting the achievements of our engineering team.”

Mazda CX-9 excelled in collision and occupancy protection tests with the highest “Good” ratings and passed the IIHS’s stringent new headlight tests with its standard LED lighting.

Also tested was CX-9’s automatic emergency braking capabilities, of which the mid-sized crossover SUV again scored a “Good” rating. Available on CX-9 are both Smart City Brake Support for low-speed emergency braking and Smart Brake Support, which uses a radar-based system for highway speeds.

With a starting MSRP of $31,520, the Mazda CX-9 provides a remarkable value, from its crafted details to its sleek KODO—Soul of Motion design. Available features build upon CX-9, elevating the experience to one of premium crossover SUV with bespoke touches like Nappa leather seating surfaces, rosewood interior accents made by premium guitar-maker Fujigen, aluminum details, a full-color head-up display, Mazda’s predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive and more.