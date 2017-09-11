2017 Mazda cx-9 earns Strategic Vision’s ‘Total Quality Impact’ award

Much like Mazda’s entire line-up, CX-9 continues to garner praise from media and consumers alike. The 2017 Mazda CX-9 three-row crossover SUV further adds to the list of recognitions, earning Strategic Vision’s “Total Quality Award” as the top mid-sized crossover SUV in its segment.

Mazda’s standout crossover SUV remains the flagship of Mazda’s line-up, positioned to push the brand to new, aspirational heights. Strategic Vision clearly agreed with its Total Quality Impact report, which is a complete, holistic measure of the total quality of vehicle ownership experience, encompassing the positive and negative product experience, including reliability, driving excitement and other aspects of dealership experiences—all energized by the emotional response associated with the experiences. Strategic Vision surveyed customers about even the smallest details, including sound of the engine, quality of the interior seat material and the overall performance.

A major reason Strategic Vision bestowed the CX-9 with its Total Quality Impact Award is because it meets and exceeds owner expectations by providing a premium driving and passenger experience, courtesy of an award-winning, turbocharged SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine, which delivers excellent performance in everyday driving scenarios, and an interior that is pleasing to the sight and touch with available Nappa leather, real aluminum trim and rosewood supplied by premium Japanese guitar-maker Fujigen. It is with these qualities that Mazda is seeing CX-9 conquest sales from premium and luxury brands.

Additionally, complementing what customers see and feel when they drive CX-9 is the peace of mind they get with its safety credentials. The 2017 Mazda CX-9 was recently named as an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+, the highest designation the nonprofit organization awards.

Mazda is the only automaker in North America to have a full line of vehicles rated as Top Safety Pick+ when equipped with available headlights and safety systems.

Mazda CX-9 provides a remarkable value, from its crafted details to its sleek KODO—Soul of Motion design.

The 2017 Mazda CX-9 is a mid-size, three-row crossover SUV that caters to families with seating for seven. The destination possibilities are endless thanks to CX-9’s all-weather capability from its optional predictive i-ACTIV all-wheel drive and class-leading fuel-efficiency. CX-9 provides a premium driving and passenger experience, courtesy of an award-winning SKYACTIV-G 2.5T engine that delivers excellent performance in everyday driving scenarios and an interior cabin that is pleasing to the sight and touch.

Mazda’s standout three-row crossover SUV remains the flagship of Mazda’s line-up, positioned to push the brand to new, aspirational heights. After being named as a finalist for the 2017 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, CX-9 further earned commendations as a finalist for both 2017 World Car of the Year and 2017 World Car Design of the Year, helping Mazda earn spots on both World Car lists for the second year in a row.