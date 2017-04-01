2017 Metrobank Art and Design Excellence submission set

The Metrobank Foundation, Inc. (MBFI) is now accepting entries for the 2017 Metrobank Art & Design Excellence (MADE) recognition programs in Painting and Sculpture.

Guided by the theme “Imagine,” MADE invites Filipino painters and sculptors to root their creative works on the very seedbed of artistic genius: the human imagination. Artists hold the power to imagine things anew and through the MADE competition, they are empowered to showcase and render their creative side to become true works of art.

The Painting recognition program is open to Filipino painters aged 18 to 35 who have not held a solo exhibition. Entrants are allowed to submit one entry for either of the two categories—oil/acrylic-based medium on canvas or water media on paper. Entries must not be smaller than 18 x 24 inches (1.5 feet X 2 feet), excluding the frame.

Meanwhile, the Sculpture recognition program is open to Filipino professional sculptors who have staged at least one solo exhibition. The winning sculptor will have the chance to be commissioned by the Federal Land, Inc. (FLI) for the installation of the winning art piece along Metro Park in Pasay City.

Entries must be an original artwork of the entrant. Copied artworks or rendered using existing works as an inspiration including those which have been entered to other national and international art competitions are grounds for disqualification.

Two grand awardees for Painting and one for Sculpture will be awarded and will each receive a P500, 000 worth of cash assistance, a glass trophy entitled “Mula” designed by visual artist Noell El Farol. They will automatically become members of the MADE-Network of Winners (MADE-NOW), the alumni organization of past MADE awardees.

Top 10 finalists for the Painting recognition program and top four finalists for the Sculpture recognition program will also be awarded with special incentives and certificates of recognition.

Deadline for submission of entries is May 13. Entry forms with full competition details can be downloaded from www.mbfoundation.org.ph.