2017: Speed bumps and goose bumps ahead

Vendors and cars are parked again at Balintawak cloverleaf market. TMG and MMDA: Change is here?

* * *

On West Philippine Sea conflict – China to US: “Till debt do us part.”

* * *

LRT-1 offers free rides on Jan. 1, New Year’s Day. Good timing. Everyone else is sleeping after New Year’s Eve.

* * *

According to vendors in Bocaue, Bulacan, most consumers chose fireworks over firecrackers. The reason is that more people are busy making noises on Facebook and Twitter.

* * *

The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) said it has foiled the smuggling of some P8 billion worth of refined sugar from Thailand. A sweet and sour development. I will hold my breath until I see a CCTV footage showing attempts of bribery or “entrapment.”

* * *

News: 6.2-magnitude quake felt in Bali. This should alarm residents and shoemakers of Marikina Bally.

* * *

BSP extends period to exchange old peso banknotes. It is a very good idea but not for OFWs – they are still holding on their mighty dollars just in case.

* * *

At least 39 people have been injured in two separate bomb attacks in Leyte and Cotabato. Some people are too eager to make noise way ahead of New Year’s Eve.

* * *

President Rodrigo Duterte who earlier said he was willing to share oil resources with China, told China to respect the Philippines as a country it shared economic bounties with. Otherwise, UN’s The Hague court ruling will be enforced legally. The independent foreign policy is slowly disappearing. Cha-cha foreign policy starts.

* * *

It is not true that President Donald Trump will be “groping” his way into The White House. Melania Trump will be on the prowl in both wings.

* * *

Every start of the year, survey groups almost always report that hope is widespread in all areas. Then the line in the chart declines towards the end for sure.

* * *

PRRD says to plotters contemplating to oust him: “I could give you a bloody nose, really.” I believe it is true. Senator Manny Pacquiao is ever ready to do it for him.

* * *

Plane makes emergency landing in Warsaw, Poland after hitting a bird. the only character missing is Superman to completre the legendary classic question.

* * *

News: Duterte not reopening Palace doors to Robredo. I did not think it was closed. She was just barred from entering. After Brexit, then came Lenxit.

* * *

“Make noise, avoid firecrackers on New Year’s Eve.” Husbands say their wives can easily do the job.

* * *

CNN Philippines: “Alan Peter to replace Yasay in DFA.” Premature announcement makes Yasay a lame duck to be replaced with the Pateros-Taguig variety. The Duck Dynasty coming soon.

* * *

Duterte said he found it odd that Robredo would be facing him in Cabinet meetings after attending the rallies of “sore losers” who want him out of office. “These sore losers cannot accept defeat. She was with them and then the following day, we would face each other? Don’t you think it’s a very incongruous thing? Not really for anything. It’s just incongruity,” Duterte added.

Meanwhile, Robredo denies involvement in ‘oust Duterte’ plot. “I am not aware of, much less am I involved in, any effort to ‘oust’ the president,” Robredo said in a statement. “Furthermore, I categorically deny joining rallies that called for the president’s ouster.”

Another he said – she said engagement. For the moment, lie detectors unavailable. All conked out due to heavy usage.

* * *

President Digong asks taxi passengers to report overcharging drivers to the police. “But don’t do it on such a way na pababain niyo ang pasahero, tatakutin ninyo,” Duterte said.

— Should the President have to attend to these anomalies? Where is LTO, LTFRB and DOTr? Where is TMG? What happened to Dial 8888? In fact, why do we have to ask these questions?

* * *

DND: ‘Highly possible’ Maute Group, BIFF behind Leyte IED attack.

Leyte bombing drug related, says Duterte.

Leyte police provincial director Supt. Franco Simborio said the bombing could have been an act of retaliation from an arrested drug suspect.

Dela Rosa: BIFF may be behind Leyte blast

We can only say OMG – are they joking?

* * *

Feng Shui experts and Stargazers are currently being interviewed to predict the forthcoming events of the year 2017. Listening to some of them, they sound more credible than SWS and Pulse Asia surveys (with 3-5% plus or minus crystal ball error.)

According to Chinese Lunar calendar, 2017 will be the year of the “Fire Rooster.” KFC, Max and Jollibee’s Chicken Joy looking into a profitable year. Cockpit arenas or “Pintakasis” are excited as well.

2017: Speed bumps and goose bumps ahead

Mount Bulusan acting up. Did she read the memo? Sorry, no fireworks on New Year;’s Eve.

* * *

Road rage is a result of traffic gridlocks. Tax payment rage follows.

* * *

NAIA Expressway Ramps 11 and 12, which connect NAIA Terminals 1, 2 and 3 to Cavitex and Skyway, are now open to the public, Public Works and Highways Secretary Mark Villar announced Wednesday (Dec. 28). Somebody vouched that the project will be completed in his term. Promises, promises.

* * *

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.