2017 Trailblazer ready to blaze trails

After its successful regional launch in Cebu last month, the new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer is now officially made available in the country through Chevrolet Philippines – The Covenant Car Company, Inc. (TCCCI), the exclusive importer and distributor of Chevrolet vehicles and parts in the Philippines.

The new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer mid-sized SUV brings together superior levels of refinement, styling, comfort and technology with class-leading performance and drivability to meet the versatile demands of increasingly discerning drivers.

Power-driven ride

The new 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer boasts of a refined exterior and newly designed dashboard, but still maintains its powerful performance on the road. The Euro 4-compliant 2.8-liter Duramax four-cylinder turbo-diesel engine offers better performance, improved fuel economy and lower emissions. With its Variable Geometry Turbocharger (VGT), the 2.8-liter variants produce best-in-class 200 horsepower and 500 Newton-meters of torque. The engine line’s 2.5-liter variant, on the other hand, yields 163 hp and 380 Nm of torque.

Complementing the improved engine is a tougher, more rigid chassis and fully boxed frame, which are designed to improve ride stability and drive comfort through unparalleled driver control.

The new Trailblazer features Electric Power Steering (EPS) that makes steering effort lighter in the city and at parking speeds. This is achieved by reducing power assist proportionately as speed builds, hence, the driver gets a properly weighted steering feel at highway speeds. Over long distances, this technology makes up the track gradient and reduces judder generated by the imbalance of the wheels.

Its cruise, radio and phone controls are embedded in its jet black, leather-wrapped steering wheel, ensuring that safety and entertainment are always within reach.

To ensure the ride is as quiet as it is refined, the Trailblazer benefits from a new wind noise package that was developed with newly redesigned door, window and windshield seals; front door glass that is 10 percent thicker; and a new aerodynamic headlamp design. As a result, the new Trailblazer is 8 percent quieter on the road than its predecessor.

Refined toughness

On the outside, the New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer has more angular lines that exude refined toughness, while retaining its strong proportions that underlines its go-anywhere capability. Its dual-port front grille, bumper and lamps that now come with daytime running lights, give the mid-sized SUV its sophisticated exterior.

It also sports its signature goldenrod bowtie that represents Chevrolet’s strong reputation of being a global leader in the highly competitive SUV segment.

The top-of-the-line Trailblazer Z71 variant sits on a set of 18-inch gunmetal wheels that add to the vehicle’s sturdy, good looks.

The New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer is available in seven exterior paint options: Pull Me Over Red; Summit White; Satin Steel Grey; Black Meet Kettle; Mountain Blue; Auburn Brown; and Switchblade Silver.

Sophisticated cabin

Inside, the New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer boasts a freshly designed dashboard and front console with a modern up-market feel, enhanced by soft-touch materials and contrast stitching. The full seven-seater’s “theater-style seating” allows second- and third-row occupants a better all-around view. It offers generous interior space with flexible seating configurations to accommodate various cargo-loading requirements.

The new Trailblazer is fitted with new technologies that allow driver or passengers to project a simplified version of their smartphone screen onto the car’s touchscreen. The Chevrolet MyLink Infotainment System has a wide, 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and is compatible with multiple smartphone OS, making connections easier wherever you are on the road. Complemented by Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition software, making calls, navigating maps and browsing through music are made easier through verbal commands – ensuring your hands never have to leave the steering wheel.

Top-notch safety

As safety and convenience for the family remain Chevrolet’s number one priority, the new Trailblazer comes with a host of active and passive safety features that include traction control system (TCS), anti-lock braking system (ABS), panic brake assist (PBA), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), electronic stability Control (ESC), hill descent control (HDC), hill start assist (HAS), anti-rolling protection and trailer sway control. Front airbags for the driver and passenger are also present.

The Z71 variant also comes with other technological and safety features including forward collision alert, front and rear parking assist, lane departure warning, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, and tire pressure monitoring system. It also features remote engine start that, using the key fob, the engine can be started, allowing the cabin to be cooled sufficiently before the family enters the vehicle.

The New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer comes with a special 5-year warranty coverage: 3-year bumper to bumper warranty plus a 2-year warranty on the Power Train or 100,000 kilometerd, whichever comes first. Chevrolet owners are automatically enrolled in the 24/7 Chevrolet Emergency Roadside Support for three years, with an option to renew on the fourth year of ownership.

Test drive the New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer by visiting any authorized Chevrolet dealership nationwide or by dropping by the following Chevrolet #PowerDrivenMotorama in Metro Manila: October 6-12 and October 20-26, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City; October 9-13, Robinsons Metro East, Marikina and Pasig City; October 17-23, SM Southmall, Las Pinas; October 20 to November 2, SM Mall of Asia, Pasay City; and December 5-11, SM Fairview, Quezon City.

The following Chevrolet #PowerDrivenMotorama that will be held outside of Metro Manila are: November 5-11, SM Sta. Rosa, Laguna; November 21-24 and November 28 to December 1, SM Calamba, Laguna; October 7-9. Solenad, Santa Rosa, Laguna; and November 14-27, SM Rosario, Cavite.

Pricing for the New 2017 Chevrolet Trailblazer is as follows: 2.5 Liter 4-cylinder DOHC, 4×2 DSL, 6-speed LT MT, P1.378 million; 2.8 Liter 4-cylinder DOHC, 4×2 DSL, 6-speed LT AT, P1.509 million; and 2.8 Liter 4-cylinder DOHC, 4×4 DSL, 6-speed Z71 AT, P1.881 million.