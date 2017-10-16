2018 Acura MDX gets new colors, updated technology

The 2018 Acura MDX is getting the slightest of updates for the 2018 model year, keeping the vehicle fresh after it received a significant midcycle facelift for 2017. What’s more, the changes (though slight) add only $150 to the MDX’s base price, moving up to $44,200.

The most obvious change to the MDX is a new addition to its color palette. The MDX and MDX Technology can now be dipped in ritzy Basque Red Pearl, a deep burgundy that replaces 2017’s Dark Cherry Pearl. For those who want a maximum-attack hue on their MDX, the Advance package is available in San Marino Red, possibly the brightest hue we’ve ever seen on Acura’s popular SUV.

Under the slightly bolder color choices, the 2018 MDX is largely unchanged save a redesigned infotainment system. Still featuring dual screens, the system now incorporates a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen lower display, replacing a resistive-touch unit. The new screen promises a 30-percent faster response time, and Acura redesigned the menus for better ergonomics. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included in the in-cabin tech.

Overall, the changes do little to either improve or detract from our impressions of the MDX as a sporty, competent seven-passenger SUV. With tons of luxury, two excellent powertrains (with available torque-vectoring all-wheel drive), and a year-over-year price increase of between $140 and $150 depending on trim, the 2018 MDX is in no danger of losing the showroom popularity contest.