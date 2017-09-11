2018 BMW M5: New iteration of the famed performance sedan gets 600hp, AWD

After leaked photos and rumors spread around, BMW revealed the new F90 M5, which brought drastic changes to M Division’s famed sedan that had garnered legendary status in the past generations.

For the first time ever in the marque’s long running history of sport sedans, the new M5 is now all-wheel drive (AWD), but don’t get to the conclusion that it lost its very identity as an M5. The AWD system is computer controlled, called the M xDrive system, which sends 70 percent of its power to the rear wheels. It also has a setting that can disconnect the power transfer to the front axle, turning it into a rear-wheel drive car, and do what every M5 can do best.

The M xDrive system has three different modes: 4WD, 4WD Sport, and 2WD, of all which can be configured by the driver. AWD is sometimes referred to as 4-wheel drive or 4WD. Suspension damper and engine settings can be also configured via M xDrive system. A tricked out electronic differential fitted at the rear axle helps guarantee traction even at the worst of driving condtions.

New turbochargers

Part of the reason why it’s now AWD is what’s under the bonnet – the twin turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 is the same unit as the outgoing model, but with new turbochargers, indirect charge-air cooling and increased fuel injection pressure. These improvements help the unit to reach 600 hp right off the bat, at 5,600-6,700 rpm, with 750 Nm of torque at 1,800 rpm. Also, for the first time it was fitted with an 8-speed automatic transmission (no manual option here) with three shift modes, helping the car reach supercar levels of performance, with a zero to 62 mph (99.2 kph) time of 3.4 seconds, zero to 124 mph (198.4 kph) in 11.1 seconds, and is electronically limited to 155 mph (248 kph), as with all German saloons. Remove the speed limiter with the M Driver’s package, and it will reach a top speed of 189 mph (302.4 kph).

Despite having an additional front axle, the new M5 weighed at 1930 kg, 20 kg lighter than the old F10 M5 that preceded it. Also contributing to weight saving measures are the carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) roof, aluminium bonnet, and newer carbon ceramic brakes that can take harder braking than before. It sits on 19-inch light alloy wheels, although larger 20 inch wheels are also available as an option.

The new bodywork for the M5 shows functionality as well – the front fascia has been redesigned with larger bumper grilles for engine and brake cooling, while also taking on a more aggressive stance. A diffuser is fitted on the rear, housing the exhaust pipes for a louder, more reverberated soundtrack. Inside is the familiar interior design and layout that you get from any BMW 5-Series, swathed in leather and ambient scents, but with more supportive seats specific to the M5.

