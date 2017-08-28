Monday, August 28, 2017
    2018 budget set for plenary deliberations

    After hurdling committee deliberations before the House of Representative’s appropriations panel, the 2018 National Budget has been set for plenary deliberations on September 4.

    “It was a fruitful two weeks of deliberations. We are now ready for pre-plenary hearings next week and plenary debates on September 4,” Rep. Karlo Nograles of Davao City, who chairs the cited panel, said in a statement released on Saturday.

    During the committee deliberations, lawmakers proposed adjustments to the budget aimed at enhancing the capabilities of various government agencies.

    Nograles pointed out that the P3.767-trillion proposed 2018 National Budget is still on track to being signed into law by President Rodrigo Duterte on or before November 15.

